Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Insider Sells 22,448 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 22,448 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $965,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,361.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,810,678.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,704 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $139,473.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $44.87 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank began coverage on Braze in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 148,796 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 298,790 shares during the period. 45.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

