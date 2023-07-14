Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $90,546.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,752.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Gokul Rajaram sold 4,580 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $366,537.40.

On Friday, June 2nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $116.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.52.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.