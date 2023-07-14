Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $2,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,919,907.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $109.19 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.39 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Datadog by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Datadog by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

