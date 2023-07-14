Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells 3,529,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

DELL stock opened at $55.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,054,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

