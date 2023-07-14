Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells 27,090 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 27,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,438,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $90.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.90.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

