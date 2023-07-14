Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells 93,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $7,453,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $6,548,130.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $6,236,580.00.

DoorDash stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

