Insider Selling: H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells 6,534 Shares of Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $467,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 0.4 %

FUL opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 28.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.