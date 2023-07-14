Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells 34,620 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 34,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $470,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,204.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $377,400.00.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $13.57 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.13 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 70.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 13,096.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,115 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

