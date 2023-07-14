Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at $24,640,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 1.1 %
Innovative Solutions and Support stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.93.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ISSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
