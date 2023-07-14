Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Polaris Price Performance

PII opened at $129.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.12. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

About Polaris

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.