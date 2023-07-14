Insider Selling: Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
PII opened at $129.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.12. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on PII shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
