Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 14,521 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roblox Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,318,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,068 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 210,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.