Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells 14,521 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 14,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $653,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 815,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,686,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Roblox Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE RBLX opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.64. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
