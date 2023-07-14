Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TTD opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.07, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

