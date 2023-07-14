Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director David B. Wells sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,070 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Trade Desk Trading Up 3.0 %
TTD opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.07, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,880,000 after purchasing an additional 452,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
