Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Trade Desk Stock Performance
TTD opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.07, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $90.50.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
