Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director David B. Wells sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TTD opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 580.07, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $90.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 532.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 37,728 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 125,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

