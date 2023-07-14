Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 10,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 1.9% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 23,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

