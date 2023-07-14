Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 85 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $4,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,462 shares of company stock worth $10,334,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.07 and its 200 day moving average is $161.58. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.