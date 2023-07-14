Inspire Investing LLC Buys 1,022 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.38.

NNN stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

