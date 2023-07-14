Inspire Investing LLC Has $272,000 Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $316,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 21,117 shares of company stock worth $897,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

