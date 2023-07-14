Inspire Investing LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Silgan by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Silgan by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

SLGN stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.42. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Silgan from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

