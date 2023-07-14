Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 21,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in WD-40 by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WDFC opened at $222.80 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $145.16 and a 52 week high of $234.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.32.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WDFC shares. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WD-40 news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $464,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.