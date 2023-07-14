Inspire Investing LLC Sells 7,454 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,454 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

