Inspire Investing LLC Sells 773 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,539,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.50.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $461.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.41. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $466.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,043.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

