Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,630,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 81,879 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $1,960,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 165,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 141,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

