Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stake Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 108.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 158,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $46.23 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $34.56 and a 1 year high of $46.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

