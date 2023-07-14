Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 196,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

About Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

