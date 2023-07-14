iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $488,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,363,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,536,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 704,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 508,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

