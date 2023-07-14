iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.38. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.44 and a twelve month high of $62.68.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

