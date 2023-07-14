iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $50.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

