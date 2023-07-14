iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 161.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

