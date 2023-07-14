iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Cut by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $117.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

