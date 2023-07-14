Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,567 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,509,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.23. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

