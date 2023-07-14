Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $412.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

