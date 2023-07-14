JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 154,197 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Benchmark lifted their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

JD.com Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

