Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE XOM opened at $104.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

