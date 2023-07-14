John Hurley Sells 22,681 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) CRO John Hurley sold 22,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $24,268.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,073.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Quantum Trading Down 0.9 %

QMCO opened at $1.11 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 3,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Quantum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

