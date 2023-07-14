Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.81 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

