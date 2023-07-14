Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.77.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
