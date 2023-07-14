Jonathan Oringer Sells 130,465 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 130,465 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $6,948,565.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,099,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,151,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20.

On Thursday, June 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 1,994 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $99,779.76.

On Friday, April 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 5,400 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $406,296.00.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,927,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,877,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,495,000 after buying an additional 138,474 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,833,000 after acquiring an additional 253,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Further Reading

