JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 3.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 363.1% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $233,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 64,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $148.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.69. The company has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $149.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.94.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

