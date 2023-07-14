Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,414,000 after buying an additional 54,326,454 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.77.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.26 and its 200 day moving average is $162.11. The company has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

