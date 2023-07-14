Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $512,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.11. The stock has a market cap of $412.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.77.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

