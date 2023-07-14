Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,628,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,072,000 after buying an additional 144,084 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO opened at $199.82 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $200.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

See Also

