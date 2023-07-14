Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $422.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.