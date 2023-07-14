LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. LKQ has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.38%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $255,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 113,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 86,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.