Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 804 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.00.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $497.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.03 and a 200-day moving average of $504.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

