Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,954,000 after acquiring an additional 464,166 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

