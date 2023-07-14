Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 58,863 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOX. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $97.48 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.50.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays raised shares of Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

