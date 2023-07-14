Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

3M stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

