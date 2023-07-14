Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 211,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lazard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 89,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lazard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Lazard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.40. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

