Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 63,559 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 63,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $107.58 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

