Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

